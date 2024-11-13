Greensboro Swarm Complete Multiple Transactions

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic Affiliate). In the transaction, Greensboro has agreed to trade the returning rights of Angelo Allegri, a 2026 first-round pick, while also returning 2025 second-round pick from Osceola in exchange for Reggie Perry. Additionally, the Swarm have also waived M.J. Walker Jr.

Perry, a Georgia native, began his NBA career upon being drafted in 2020 by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2nd round (57 pick overall). During his NBA career, Perry has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Indiana Pacers, holding career averages of 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. During the 2022-23 season, he spent time with the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors affiliate) and Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate), averaging 21 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Perry most recently played in 10 games for the Shenzhen Leopards (Chinese CBA League) averaging 25.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Perry will join the Swarm at home as they play against the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards affiliate) tomorrow, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

