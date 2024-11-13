Chasson Randle Named to USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team

November 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Basketball today announced guard Chasson Randle of the Iowa Wolves has been named to the 12-man roster for the November 2024 USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team.

Randle, whose returning player rights were acquired by the Wolves prior to this season, has helped lead the Wolves to a 3-0 start, averaging 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Randle is one of 12 athletes on the Team USA roster with professional experience in the NBA, NBA G League and international leagues with seven players having prior USA Basketball experience. Randle previously participated in USA Basketball's Men's Junior National Team program, both at minicamps and at FIBA junior competitions.

Along with Randle, the roster includes Keita Bates-Diop, Robert Covington, Henry Ellenson, Dusty Hannahs, Nate Hinton, Frank Kaminsky, Jahmi'us Ramsey, Javonte Smart, David Stockton, Paul Watson and Malik Williams.

The team will hold training camp Nov. 15-21 in Washington, D.C. before hosting Puerto Rico and the Bahamas on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, respectively. Games will be in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena, which serves as the home to the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go

Randle, 6-2, has appeared in 119 career NBA games over five seasons suiting up for the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors and most recently the Orlando Magic. During the 2021-22 season with the Magic, he averaged a career-high 6.5 points per game.

In addition, he has played overseas with teams in the EuroLeague, Liga ACB, Chinese Basketball Association, National Basketball League (Australia) and most recently in 2023-24 with the AEK Athens in the Greek Basketball League. Randle was undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft after playing four collegiate seasons for Stanford University.

