Osceola Magic Acquire Returning Player Rights and Two Draft Picks from Greensboro

November 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic have acquired the returning player rights to forward Angelo Allegri, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 first-round draft pick from the Greensboro Swarm in exchange for the returning player rights to Reggie Perry, General Manager of Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller announced today.

Allegri (6'7", 215, 4/28/99) currently plays in the Basketball Champions League for Telekom (Germany). He has played in 12 games (2 starts) this season averaging 9.8 ppg., 5.0 rpg. and 1.2 apg. in 22.3 minpg.

Allegri played last season with the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 3.9 ppg. and 2.6 rpg. in 12.5 minpg. He played collegiately in 165 games (106 starts) during two seasons (2021-23) at Eastern Washington and three seasons (2018-21) at UNC Greensboro, averaging 8.8 ppg., 4.0 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 24.0 minpg. In 2022-23, he was named to the First Team All-Big Sky and led the Eagles to the NIT.

Perry (6'8", 250, 3/21/00) currently plays in the Chinese Basketball Association for Shenzhen. He has played in 10 games (10 starts) this season averaging 25.3 ppg., 8.5 rpg. and 3.1 apg. in 33.3 minpg.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.