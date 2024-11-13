Greensboro Swarm Earn First Victory Under Coach D.J. Bakker

November 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

An impressive performance propelled the Greensboro Swarm over the Capital City Go-Go (107-98) on Education Day presented by Novant Health, on this Wednesday afternoon at the Novant Health Fieldhouse. The Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, picked up its first win of the season at home, while the Go-Go (Washington Wizards affiliate) fell to (1-2).

The Greensboro Swarm and Capital City Go-Go came out with intensity, setting the tone for their second matchup this week. The first quarter saw Hornets two-way KJ Simpson, making his home Swarm debut, and new addition Reggie Perry, along with returning players Kent Bazemore, Terrell Brown Jr., Marcus Garrett, and Jaylen Sims all hitting the court. Both teams traded baskets in a back-and-forth battle. However, the Go-Go gained momentum in the final minutes, building a nine-point lead with just under two minutes left. Despite a strong effort from KJ Simpson, who led the Swarm with six points, Greensboro trailed by eight at the end of the first quarter, 24-32.

The Go-Go maintained their advantage in the second quarter, leading by 10 points at halftime, 60-50. Swarm's KJ Simpson and Marcus Garrett stepped up offensively, finishing the half with 10 points each. Capital City's Taylor Funk was tough to stop, adding to the Go-Go's first-half dominance with his 3-point accuracy, leading all scorers with 17 points, including 12 from beyond the arc.

The Swarm came out of halftime determined to close the gap, ramping up both offensive and defensive intensity. Greensboro veteran Jaylen Sims kept the momentum going with a clutch three-pointer at the seven-minute mark, beating the shot clock and keeping the Swarm within striking distance. KJ Simpson's free throw soon tied the game at 68-68, adding to the quarter's nail-biting energy. Despite the Swarm's push, the Go-Go held onto a narrow lead, heading into the fourth quarter up 79-75.

The final quarter saw Greensboro enter with renewed determination, quickly tying the game at the 11-minute mark. The Swarm took their first lead since the opening half, 84-81, as they ramped up their defensive focus to sustain their lead. With just one minute left, Greensboro clung to a five-point lead, 100-95, setting up a thrilling conclusion. The Swarm's efforts paid off as they celebrated a victory, closing out the game with a 107-98 win and leveling their series with the Go-Go.

Jaylen Sims led all Swarm scorers with 29 points in 36 minutes, while Caleb McConnell earned a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Capital City's Erik Stevenson led the Go-Go with 27 points while Michael Foster Jr. earned the team's only double-double producing 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Swarm had three additional players in double figures: KJ Simpson (19 points), Marcus Garrett (15 points), and Terrell Brown Jr. (11 points).

Greensboro will be back in action at the Novant Health Fieldhouse on Military Night as they take on the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate) this Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

