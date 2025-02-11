Squadron Acquire Jordan Swing Via Returning Player Rights
February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron today announced the team has acquired Jordan Swing via returning player rights.
Swing last played domestically for the Squadron during the 2022-23 season. In 44 regular season NBA G League appearances, the Vestavia Hills High School graduate averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16 minutes per game.
As a college player at Western Kentucky then UAB, Swing averaged 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.
Swing has played overseas in Australia, Spain, Belgium, Israel and Ukraine and was named an Israeli League All-Star in 2019.
The Birmingham Squadron return home for the annual Commander's birthday game on Wednesday to host the Westchester Knicks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on My68 and ESPN+.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 11, 2025
- Jaylen Nowell Earns NBA G League Player of the Week - Capital City Go-Go
- Jahlil Okafor Signs 10-Day Contract with Pacers - Indiana Mad Ants
- Squadron Acquire Jordan Swing Via Returning Player Rights - Birmingham Squadron
- Greensboro Swarm Edge Iowa Wolves, 114-104 - Iowa Wolves
- Windy City Stumbles in Road Defeat to Long Island - Windy City Bulls
- Nets Blow Past Windy City on Education Day - Long Island Nets
- Hustle Lose 127-115 to Maine Celtics - Memphis Hustle
- Remix Earn Franchise Scoring Record in Win over Skyforce - Rip City Remix
- Remix Earn Franchise Scoring Record in Win over Skyforce - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Squadron Acquire Jordan Swing Via Returning Player Rights
- USA Basketball Announces February 2025 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team
- Squadron Fall in Thursday Matchup with College Park
- Squadron Acquire A.J. Reeves
- Birmingham Squadron Top Long Island Nets in New York