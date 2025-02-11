Squadron Acquire Jordan Swing Via Returning Player Rights

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron today announced the team has acquired Jordan Swing via returning player rights.

Swing last played domestically for the Squadron during the 2022-23 season. In 44 regular season NBA G League appearances, the Vestavia Hills High School graduate averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16 minutes per game.

As a college player at Western Kentucky then UAB, Swing averaged 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

Swing has played overseas in Australia, Spain, Belgium, Israel and Ukraine and was named an Israeli League All-Star in 2019.

The Birmingham Squadron return home for the annual Commander's birthday game on Wednesday to host the Westchester Knicks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on My68 and ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.