Windy City Stumbles in Road Defeat to Long Island

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, stumbled in an 85-111 loss to the Long Island Nets on Tuesday afternoon. Center David Muoka recorded 13 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks for Windy City.

Windy City guard Eric Gaines led the team with 17 points. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller posted 16 points and six rebounds. Windy City ended the matchup with 15 blocks, its most this season. Muoka, guard Jordan Hall, and Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell each rejected three shots respectively.

Long Island jumped out to a 31-19 lead after the first quarter. Brooklyn Nets forward Dariq Whitehead, on assignment with Long Island, put up 12 points in the opening frame. The Nets extended their lead before halftime, outscoring the Bulls by 19 points in the second period. Windy City hit back to win the third and fourth quarters respectively, with Muoka recording 11 of his 13 total points in the final quarter. However, the deficit was too large to overcome and Long Island took home the win.

Long Island power forward Drew Timme posted a triple-double, ending with game-highs in points (23), rebounds (15), and assists (10). Whitehead added 20 points and four three-pointers to the Nets' effort. Forward Kendall Brown notched 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Long Island shot 56% from beyond the arc, knocking down 14 triples.

Windy City drops to 6-13 with the loss while Long Island improves to 7-10.

The Bulls stay on the road and head to Motor City on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 6:00pm CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

