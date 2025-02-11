Nets Blow Past Windy City on Education Day

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (7-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Windy City Bulls (6-13), 111-85, on Tuesday afternoon during the team's Education Day game at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island center Drew Timme posted his first career triple-double with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in addition to one block in 36 minutes. Brooklyn assignee Dariq Whitehead recorded 20 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes. Nets guard Tyson Etienne tallied 16 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minutes.

Long Island struck first, shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from behind the arc behind Brooklyn assignee Dariq Whitehead's 12 points in the opening quarter. The Nets closed the period ahead by 12, 31-19. The Nets carried their strong performance into the second quarter, outscoring the Bulls 27-8 in the period. Long Island expanded its lead and went into halftime ahead by 31, 58-27.

The Bulls fought back in the third quarter, outscoring the Nets 28-25 in the period. Despite Windy City's efforts, Long Island maintained its lead and closed the quarter ahead by 28, 83-55. Long Island kept its foot on the gas in the final quarter and the Nets went on to defeat the Bulls by 26, 111-85.

Bulls guard Eric Gaines posted 17 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 28 minutes. Windy City forward Emanuel Miller tallied 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes.

Long Island will travel to face Maine on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. ET, while Windy City will face Motor City on the road on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. ET.

