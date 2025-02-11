Remix Earn Franchise Scoring Record in Win over Skyforce

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 139-119 at Chiles Center to end a seven-game homestand Monday night. The Remix came out on fire, shooting 68% from the field and scoring 44 points in the first quarter, as well as earning the largest lead of the game with 24 points. The Remix held the lead for the remainder of the game, earning the most points scored in franchise history.

James Bouknight earned the first triple-double recorded in a Remix uniform, logging 18 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, and two steals in the victory.

Alex Reese led Rip City with 28 points, along with a Remix record of eight blocks and seven rebounds. In his Remix debut, Two-Way player Sidy Cissoko followed with 22 points - including going 5-5 from behind the arc - in addition to seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Guard Craig Randall II provided a spark off the bench with 22 points and five assists. Henri Drell contributed 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the win.

The Skyforce were led by Josh Christopher (24 points, nine rebounds, four steals) and Malik Williams (22 points, nine rebounds and three assists).

NEXT UP

The Remix will face the Iowa Wolves on the road Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4:30 p.m. PT. Fans can tune in on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.