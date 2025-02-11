Jahlil Okafor Signs 10-Day Contract with Pacers

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants center Jahlil Okafor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Center Jahlil Okafor has signed a 10-day contract with the Indianapolis Pacers. This was announced by the Pacers on Tuesday. The 29-year-old last played in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season.

Okafor spent the entire season with the Indiana Mad Ants in the NBA G League. In 30 combined games, he averaged 18.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Illinois native recorded a team-high 12 double-doubles throughout the season.

After winning a national championship with Duke, Okafor was selected 3rd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2015 NBA Draft. He was named to the 2015-16 NBA All-Rookie Team after averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Okafor spent parts of three seasons with the 76ers before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets during the 2017-18 season. He also spent two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Following his stint with the Pistons, Okafor spent 2022 playing in the Chinese Basketball Association. He appeared in 15 games for the Mexico City Capitanes during the G League's 2022-23 season. The Illinois native also spent time in Spain and Puerto Rico before joining the Mad Ants ahead of this season.

