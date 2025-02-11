Jaylen Nowell Earns NBA G League Player of the Week

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







The NBA G League announced today guard Jaylen Nowell has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for his performances in games with the Capital City Go-Go the week of February 3-9.

Nowell, who signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards on February 8, averaged 33.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting .629 from the field and .729 from the three-point range during the week. His performances helped the Go-Go secure a win at Salt Lake City on February 4 and at home versus Oklahoma City on February 8. Nowell is the first Go-Go player to be recognized as Player of the Week this season and the third to win the award under head coach Cody Toppert.

On February 4, Nowell had a historic night, becoming the third player in Go-Go history to score 40-plus points in a game, reaching a career-high 43 points. He also made eight threes in the game, which is tied for the most made three-point field goals in a game in franchise history. Nowell's 43 points rank fifth all-time in Go-Go history and he became the first player since the Go-Go's inaugural season to score at least 43 points in a game. On February 8, Nowell led the team in scoring for the 15th time this season with 24 points while shooting .600 from the field.

Through the first 15 games of the NBA G League regular season, Nowell is averaging 24.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He currently ranks seventh in the league in points per game.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.