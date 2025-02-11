Greensboro Swarm Edge Iowa Wolves, 114-104

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Greensboro Swarm edged the Iowa Wolves, 114-104, on Tuesday morning in Iowa's annual Education Day Game, presented, by MidAmerican Energy, in front a season-high 6,336 fans. Thousands of school kids visited Wells Fargo Arena for the morning basketball game, educational activities and fun.

Greensboro (10-8) started the game on a 16-2 scoring run and never trailed in the game to Iowa (4-15). Keyontae Johnson led the Swarm with 24 points and all five starters finished in double figures. Babacar Sane paced the Wolves with 20 points while Will Baker scored a career-high 15 points off the bench.

Iowa, which fell behind by 23 in the second quarter, was able to cut the deficit to 15 at halftime, 62-47. In the third quarter, the Wolves pulled within seven points at the 9:05 mark with Martez Brown's layup. The Swarm quickly doubled their lead and down the stretch kept hitting tough shots to help hold off the Wolves.

Greensboro shot 51.3% from the floor, including making 12-of-26 (46.2%) from beyond the arc. Iowa struggled from deep making only 3-of-23 (13%) from three.

Iowa hosts the Rip City Remix on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. CT in the team's final game before the G League All-Star break. Thursday is Women's Empowerment Night, the final installment of the Principal Community Celebration Series.

The team will wear specialty jerseys designed by Healthy Birth Day, Inc. to showcase Count the Kicks. Count the Kicks, created by Healthy Birthday, Inc., allows women to understand their baby's movements throughout pregnancy to prevent stillbirths in women around the world. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Healthy Birthday, Inc.

