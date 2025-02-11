Hustle Lose 127-115 to Maine Celtics

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (7-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 127115 by the Maine Celtics (12-9) at Landers Center.

DJ Steward paced Memphis with 33 points. Miles Norris registered 24 points. Nate Hinton added 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Armando Bacot totaled 13 points and nine rebounds.

JD Davison led Maine with 32 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists. Jordan Schakel added 26 points off the bench. Drew Peterson totaled 22 points and nine assists. Hasan Ward contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Maine went on a 20-8 run in the first half to take a double-digit lead and led by as many as 19 points in the second half.

The Celtics scored 21 points off turnovers and scored 50 points in the paint. Memphis scored 24 fast break points. Maine shot 40 percent from beyond the arc, making 18 3-pointers.

The Hustle will host the Mexico City Capitanes on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. in their final game before the AllStar Break.

