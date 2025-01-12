Spokane Power Play, Top Line Push Chiefs to Win at Wenatchee Saturday

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild welcomed area firefighters and police to Town Toyota Center on Saturday for their annual Guns & Hoses promotion, but the Spokane Chiefs' top line and one of the Western Hockey League's top power play units left the Wild feeling out-gunned at the end of the night. Five Chiefs power play goals and 19 combined points from the club's top three forwards keyed a 12-2 decision for the Chiefs, though the Wild power play did enjoy a measure of success by scoring for the fourth straight game.

Second-round Washington Capitals draft pick Andrew Cristall opened the scoring with a one-timer from the right-wing faceoff circle at 6:05 of the first period, getting Spokane's power play on the board with his first goal following a move from the Kelowna Rockets at this past week's WHL trade deadline. Berkly Catton, himself a first-round Seattle Kraken selection, found Shea Van Olm for a one-timer in transition with 6:05 left in the period, and Sam Oremba sneaked a shot just inside the right post 43 seconds later for a 3-0 advantage.

The Wild carried momentum to the dressing room, though - Evan Friesen found Miles Cooper on the weak side for a one-timer on a Wenatchee power play with 26.1 seconds on the clock, putting the hosts within 3-1 at the break. Van Olm would score on a second-chance tap-in at the Wild net 44 seconds into the second period to rebuild the three-goal margin.

A blue-line toss from Nathan Mayes found its way through at 6:15 of the second period, as did a slip-in chance from Catton in front at 11:32 as Spokane built its lead. Wenatchee interrupted the Chiefs' offensive run with Luka Shcherbyna's snap to the top corner of the net over Carter Esler's left shoulder only nine seconds later, trimming the visitors' lead back to 6-2.

Spokane's power play success hinged on a six-minute stretch at the end of the second period and the start of the third, as Catton added a one-timer at the 17:28 mark of the second and Sam Oremba notched a second-chance goal at 18:13. A tip at the net 43 seconds into the third put Smyth Rebman on the stat sheet - Van Olm posted his third goal on a one-timer from the right circle at 1:48, three seconds after the Chiefs' final power play of the night expired. Cristall's wrist shot from the left circle at 6:18 and a backhand on the rebound from Asanali Sarkenov with 3:53 to go completed the scoring.

Cristall picked up three goals and four assists to lead the Spokane effort, followed by a goal and six assists for Catton. Van Olm picked up five points, including three goals, while Esler made 31 saves to earn the win. Brendan Gee took the loss for the Wild with 15 saves, and Alex Garrett made nine third-period saves in his Wenatchee debut. An assist for Shaun Rios extended his point streak to four games, Wenatchee's longest active streak. The Chiefs moved to 27-14-0-0 with the win, while the Wild came out of the weekend with a 15-20-3-1 mark on the season.

A stretch of seven in eight at home continues Friday for the Wild as part of their annual Diaper Toss promotion presented by Peoples Bank, with the opening puck drop between the Wild and Lethbridge Hurricanes slated for 7 p.m. Tickets for that game and all regular-season home games are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

