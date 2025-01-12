Rockets Battle Hard But Fall 6-4 To Giants On Saturday Night
January 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets fought hard until the bitter end but came up just short Saturday night in Langley as they fell 6-4 at the hands of the Vancouver Giants.
Hiroki Gojsic and Max Graham both had two points while Jake Pilon made 27 saves in the loss.
GAME SUMMARY
The Giants got off to a very quick start, scoring just over a minute into the contest with Ty Halaburda scoring his 14th of the season for a 1-0 Vancouver lead. Halaburda wasn't done there as he scored his second of the frame on the power play, extending the Giants lead to two.
The Giants would make it 3-0 thanks to Tyler Thorpe's 16th of the campaign before Jakub Stancl got the visitors on the scoreboard with a blast on the power play. The goal was Stancl's fourth in two games since returning from the World Juniors.
The third period saw a ton of goals and a ton of action. Colton Roberts made it 4-1 Giants 4:03 into the third but Kelowna fought back, getting goals from Hiroki Gojsic and Kalder Varga, with Gojsic's coming shorthanded to get Kelowna back within one. London Hoilett would restore Vancouver's two goal lead but Michael Cicek's 13th got the Rockets back within striking distance. The Giants would close out the game with an empty net goal from Winnipeg Jets prospect Connor Levis to give the home side a 6-4 victory.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Vancouver outshot Kelowna 34-20
Kelowna went 1/3 on the power play while Vancouver went 1/5
Jake Pilon made 32 saves for the victory
UP NEXT
The Rockets will return home for a midweek game against the Spokane Chiefs in what will be the return of Rockets second all-time leading scorer Andrew Cristall. Puck drop for that game will go at 7:05 PM.
Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets' Kalder Varga in action
(Steve Dunsmoor )
