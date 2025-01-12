Tri-City Americans Fall to Victoria Royals

January 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (21-13-2-1) scored a pair of shorthanded goals and had a strong third period, but the Victoria Royals (23-11-3-4) had already built up a big lead in a 6-2 game at the Toyota Center Saturday night.

The Royals came out of the gates strong, outshooting Tri-City 17-4 and taking a 3-0 lead in the first period. Their first goal came off a fortuitous bounce as Nolan Stewart's shot deflected off a skate and past Lukas Matecha 9:54 into the game.

Hayden Moore extended the lead less than three minutes later, jumping on a rebound while alone in front and lifting a backhander over Matecha with 7:30 left in the period.

Brandon Lisowsky capped off the scoring in the first period by finishing off a give-and-go passing play off the rush as the Royals took their 3-0 advantage into the intermission.

The second period started much better for the Americans as Cash Koch scored shorthanded. The Royals turned the puck over in the slot and Koch let a hard shot go, sneaking it under the arm of Jayden Kraus for his eighth goal of the season.

Victoria answered back just under five minutes later after a turnover at the Royals blue line. Escalus Burlock sent a long pass ahead after the turnover, catching Stewart behind the defense who scored his second goal of the game on the breakaway to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Royals received a penalty shot with 8:13 left in the second period as Teydon Trembecky was tripped on a breakway, but Matecha got a little help from his goalpost to keep the score at 4-1.

Late in the period a delayed penalty was being called against Tri-City, but Lisowsky scored his second of the game through a screen to put the Royals up 5-1 heading into the third period.

Tri-City had their best effort of the game in the third, out chancing the Royals over the final 20 minutes and creating numerous scoring opportunites. That included their second shorthanded goal of the game.

Max Curran took a lead feed and came in on a two-on-one rush, snapping a shot over the shoulder of Kraus that hit the back post and came out quickly, causing a short delay in the goal celebration. It was Curran's 11th goal of the year and the second time this season the Americans have scored multiple shorthanded goals in the same game.

They nearly scored another as Curran took a centering pass on another two-on-one rush, but was denied by the left pad of Kraus trying to slide a backhand shot through the five hole.

The Americans pulled Matecha for the extra attacker with 3:31 to go, but after some time in their own end Victoria was able to get the puck up the ice and Reggie Newman hit the empty net from center to seal the 6-2 score.

Tri-City's busy weekend continues as they hit the road to Everett tomorrow morning for a 4:05 puck drop against the Silvertips (29-5-3-3).

Announced attendance was 4,335.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.