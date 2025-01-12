T-Birds Shoot Past Everett

KENT, Wash. - Braeden Cootes scored twice, and the Seattle Thunderbirds came from behind to beat the Everett Silvertips, 5-4 in a shootout, Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The Thunderbirds are off until next weekend when they play a home-and-home against the Kelowna Rockets. The T-Birds are at Prospera Place in Kelowna Friday then return to the ShoWare Center to host the Rockets Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

To get the win, the Thunderbirds had to overcome a 4-1 second period deficit. It was the second straight night Seattle erased their opponent's three goal lead, only this time they earned the victory.

"That felt really good," remarked head coach Matt O'Dette of his team's first win over Everett this season. "Gutsy win by the team. Everybody dug in to fight back in the game. We've shown this weekend that we're capable of coming back in games. It was nice to get the win tonight."

Everett took a two-goal lead after the first period, scoring an even strength goal at 6:28 of the opening frame and adding a power play goal two minutes later. The T-Birds cut the lead in half when Cootes scored his first of the night at 8:50 of period two, assisted by Coster Dunn and Radim Mrtka. Everett responded with a goal just over a minute later and tacked on another at 16:38.

Seattle (13-25-2-1) trimmed Everett's lead to 4-2 with a power play goal just before the end of the second period. Hayden Pakkala redirected a Kaleb Hartmann shot for his second goal as a T-Bird. Matej Pekar had the second assist.

The T-Birds wasted little time cutting the Silvertips lead to a single goal as Cootes scored unassisted 39 seconds into the third period. "Cootes was a man on a mission out there," said O'Dette. "That was an example of us being rewarded by just putting pucks on net."

With just under seven minutes remaining, the T-Birds killed off an Everett power play. Shortly after the successful penalty kill, Nathan Pilling tied the game with his team leading 18th goal. Young defenseman Grayson Tash earned his first WHL point with one assist. The second assist went to newcomer Brayden Schuurman, who the T-Birds acquired Thursday from Moose Jaw.

"It was a great game, you really felt the energy of the crowd," remarked Schuurman of his Seattle debut. "To be able to contribute offensively, to lead to a win, if felt awesome."

Tied at 4-4 the game went to overtime. After neither team scored in the extra period it was on to the shootout where Schuurman was the only one of eight shooters to find the back of the net, providing the T-Birds with the winning margin.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Seattle was down two defensemen for the game against Everett. Tai Riley and Vanek Popil were both serving out suspensions after the league reviewed two penalties from Friday's loss in Kennewick. As a result, Seattle used winger Simon Lovsin as a defenseman against Everett. In the overtime he blocked an Everett shot on the goal line with his skate.

The win was the 237th as head coach for Matt O'Dette tying him with Rob Sumner for the most in franchise history.

The Thunderbirds are now 5-1 in shootouts this season.

The T-Birds two 15-year-old call ups who debuted this weekend, Brock England and Grayson Tash combined for three points (1g, 2a) in the two games.

