Hitmen Secure Sixth Win in a Row

January 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen gifted themselves their sixth win in a row at the Hitmen's 30th Birthday Bash on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2.

Stellar goaltending from Daniel Hauser propelled Calgary to their 11th straight win on home ice. David Adaszsynki ignited his team with their first goal, picking up a rebound on a shot from Axel Hurtig. Luke Shipley was next to strike tying the game for Brandon with 20 seconds left in the first. The second period belonged to Calgary putting the next two goals on the board. Ben Kindel secured his 24th of the year extending his point streak to 23 games, while Oliver Tulk extended his to 20 with the assist. Carson Wetsch followed up with a one timer from the high slot off a pass from below the goal line from Tanner Howe to make it 3-1.

Brandon's Luke Shipley would capitalize on a two-man advantage, netting his second of the game at the 7:54 mark of the third to put them within one. Remaining on the powerplay, Daniel Hauser stoned Carter Klippenstein on the backdoor with a highlight reel save to keep Brandon at bay. An empty net goal from Carson Wetsch with 12 seconds left halted the attempted comeback, making the final score 4-2. Calgary outshot Brandon 40-25 with Daniel Hauser making 22 saves.

With the win today, Calgary moves back into a tie with the Medicine Hat Tigers for both the Eastern Conference and the Central Division lead. Both teams are tied for first with 52 points, with Calgary having three games in hand.

Calgary will enjoy a full four-day break before starting a three-game weekend on Friday, Jan. 17 at home against Medicine Hat in the first of back-to-back games with the Tigers. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome before the return visit to Co-op Place on Saturday, Jan. 18. Calgary will then cap the weekend on Sunday, Jan. 19 by hosting the Regina Pats in a 4:00 p.m. start at the 'Dome. It's another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential.

