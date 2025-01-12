Preview: Americans at Silvertips - January 12, 2025

January 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans had a strong push in the third perod, but the Victoria Royals had already built up a 5-1 lead and picked up a 6-2 win at the Toyota Center last night. Both of Tri-City's goals came while shorthanded courtesy of Cash Koch and Max Curran. It was the second time this season the Americans scored two shorthanded goals in the same game.

VS EVERETT: Tonight is the fourth of six meetings with the Silvertips. The Americans won two wild ones, 6-5 in overtime and 8-6 at the Toyota Center on November 2 and 8, before a 4-1 loss at the Angel of the Winds Arena on December 14. Tri-City will be back in Everett two weeks from today before the season series wraps up on March 7 in Kennewick. The Americans are looking to snap a four-game losing streak at the Angel of the Winds Arena, with their last victory there coming January 29, 2023.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Brandon Whynott (20-23-43) Tyler MacKenzie (26-32-58)

Gavin Garland (19-19-38) Carter Bear (26-29-55)

Jake Sloan (12-24-36) Dominik Rymon (19-28-47)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Power Play - 16.5% (22-for-133) Power Play - 27.0% (41-for-152)

Penalty Kill - 80.8% (114-for-141) Penalty Kill - 77.7% (115-for-148)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

