Americans shut down by Silvertips on the road

January 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (21-14-2-1) had a tough time generating consistent offense against the Everett Silvertips (30-5-3-3) Sunday night, battling back in the third but falling short in a 4-1 loss.

The game had a slow start as both teams had just two shots on net through the first eight minutes of play. That included both teams having power play time as the Americans killed off three power plays in the opening period.

Everett opened the scoring just over the halfway mark of the period. Dominik Rymon slipped through two defenders to create a short breakaway for himself. He cut to the left before swinging the puck across to Eric Jamieson who fired home his eighth of the year to open the scoring.

Late in the period, while the two teams were playing four-on-four, Carter Bear cut his way across the slot before letting a shot go through traffic, pushing Everett's lead to 2-0 with 64 seconds remaining in the period. Shots read 13-3 Silvertips after 20 minutes.

Lukas Matecha kept the Americans in the game in the second period as Tri-City was outshot 18-3. A number of his saves were dangerous scoring opportunities for Everett as they poured on the pressure trying to extend their lead.

The Americans nearly got to the intermission with the score 2-0, but Brek Liske snuck a shot past the glove side of Matecha with just six seconds to go in the period as Everett carried a 3-0 lead into the third.

Much like Saturday against Victoria, the third period was Tri-City's best as they came out of the gate with jump, receiving a power play 30 seconds into the third.

Just as the power play expired, Savin Virk gained the Everett line and let a hard shot go from the slot, beating Jesse Sanche over the blocker to get the Americans on the board.

The goal clearly sparked Tri-City as they appeared to have the Silvertips on their heels for a few minutes following the goal. The Americans matched their shot total from the first two periods in the opening minutes of the third.

While they started strong, Tri-City was unable to sustain that pressure for the entire third period as Everett began to regain their footing, eventually restoring their three-goal lead. Kaden Hammell took a shot from the slot that deflected off a stick and under the blocker of Matecha with 5:41 remaining.

The Americans pulled Matecha for the extra attacker but couldn't cut into the lead and fell 4-1. Final shots read 41-14 Everett.

Tri-City now prepares to welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes (23-14-1-1) to the Toyota Center on Wednesday for the lone meeting of the season.

