Wheat Kings Late Push Gets Them Closer, Not Close Enough against Hitmen

January 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Wheat Kings hung in with the loaded up Calgary Hitmen and took the game right to the wire. Unfortunately, a second period slip up proved the difference against them.

Luke Shipley scored twice, and Carson Bjarnason was stellar with 36 saves, but the Wheat Kings dropped a 4-2 decision on the opening game of their road trip. Carson Wetsch scored twice for Calgary in their win.

"I didn't like our first 40 minutes, I thought we were a little flat," said head coach and GM Marty Murray. "At the same time, we hung around. The end of the second killed us. We were tied 1-1 with three minutes to go and gave up two quick ones. Those stung."

After killing off two Hitmen power plays, the Wheat Kings finally sprung a defensive leak at even strength. David Adaszynski won a faceoff in the Wheat Kings zone, then was first to the rebound of the ensuing shot, cashing in from close range late in the first.

With just 20 seconds left in the period, however, the Wheat Kings answered. Nolan Flamand orchestrated a quick cut to the middle from the left wall and fed Shipley at the point. Shipley sent a shot through the screen of Carter Klippenstein to tie the game at one.

Early in the second, Tanner Howe sent himself in on a clean breakaway with a nifty flip pass. Bjarnason started him down and left no rebound

A power play each way caused no damage in the second period, but at even strength another late turnover cost the Wheat Kings. A rebound of Oliver Tulk's shot was poked away from Bjarnason before he could cover it, and the puck went right to Ben Kindel for the tap-in.

Not long after, the Hitmen worked a cycle and Howe fed it out front to their captain, Wetsch. Wetsch leaned into a one-timer to make it 3-1.

As they tried to press back, the Wheat Kings drew back-to-back minor penalties. With the 5-on-3 in effect, Shipley had his first shot blocked but found his own rebound and ripped it to the top corner.

With the net empty, however, the Wheat Kings possessed the puck but struggled to get through the Hitmen's shot blockers. When Calgary got the puck back, Wetsch burried an empty netter to put the game out of reach.

More travel awaits the Wheat Kings, who head to Victoria over the next two days for a showdown with the Royals. That game will be on January 15 at 9:00 PM Central Time.

