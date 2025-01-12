Chiefs Run WILD in Wenatchee as Van Olm, Cristall Both Net Hat Tricks in 12-2 Win

January 12, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee, Wash. - Spokane looked to bounce back on Saturday night following a defeat in Everett on Friday and did they ever. In a game that was fairly even in the shot department, the Chiefs made them count.

Spokane would jump out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks in part to a power play goal from Andrew Cristall at 6:05. In a beautiful exhibition of puck movement, it was linemates Shea Van Olm and Berkly Catton combining to find Cristall for his first in a Chiefs' sweater.

At 13:55 it was a role reversal with Catton and Cristall combining to find Van Olm who tucked it away at the back post for his 29th of the season.

Sam Oremba scored his first of the night later in the period at 14:38 after taking a feed from Will McIsaac, beating his defender to the outside, and finding the top shelf as he drove on net. Rasmus Ekström was later credited with an assist on the play as well.

Wenatchee would pull one back with less than a minute to play in the first to make it a 3-1 game.

Shea Van Olm would score again just moments into the second period on the power play, with the assists again going to Cristall and Catton.

At 6:15 it was a Nathan Mayes blue line blast that was tipped by Coco Armstrong into the net for this third of the season. The forward continues his hot run of form with all three goals coming in the past four games.

The Captain, Berkly Catton would add a score in just his second game since returning from action with Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships. Shea Van Olm and Andrew Cristall did the dirty work on the forecheck to force a turnover and find Catton out front. He made a quick move and found the net to make it 6-1 Spokane.

Former Chief Luka Shcherbyna would score for the Wild to make it 6-2 at 11:41, but later in the period he would be called for a major penalty and game misconduct after running over Spokane goaltender, Carter Esler.

The Chiefs would go on to score twice in the second on the power play, first from Cristall thanks to helpers from Berkly Catton and Rasmus Ekström. Sam Oremba would get his second of the night at 18:13 with Harrington and Preston getting the assists.

The domination would continue in the third period, even after the Wild made a change in net. Smyth Rebman got in on the action just 43 seconds into the final frame, again on the power play.

Shea Van Olm would secure his hat trick about a minute later, for his 31st goal of the season. Cristall and Catton were once again on the assists.

Not to be outdone, Andrew Cristall scored his third of the night and 29th of the season at 6:18. Brayden Crampton and Berkly Catton recorded the assists.

Asanali Sarkenov put a bow on proceedings, scoring Spokane's 12 of the game at 16:07 on the rebound. Defensemen Brayden Crampton and Nathan Mayes combined for the shot on goal, resulting in Sarkenov's rebound score.

Spokane's top line of Cristall (3G, 4A), Van Olm (3G, 2A), and Catton (1G, 6A) clicked in just their second ever game together, combining for seven goals and 12 assists.

Cristall and Van Olm became the first pair of Chiefs' teammates to each record a hat trick in the same game since Hudson Elynuik and Jaret Anderson-Dolan each scored three on 11/25/16 in a 10-1 victory over Vancouver. Kailer Yamamoto had six assists in that game.

Spokane's 12 goals on Saturday night are the most in a game since 1994 when the Chiefs scored 13 on two separate occasions (2/9/94, 13-4 vs. Tacoma; 3/16/92, 13-6 vs. Victoria).

Crampton (3A), Oremba (2G), Mayes (2A), Ekström (2A), and Preston (2A) all chipped in with multi-point nights. 14 total Spokane players recorded at least a point. The team made use of the power play, going 5/6 with the man advantage, and were strong in defense, only allowing two goals on 33 shots. The penalty kill unit was 4/5 in stopping the Wild.

Spokane will continue their three-game road trip in Kelowna on Wednesday for Cristall's first game against his former team. The Chiefs will return home on January 17th for Gold Seal Plumbing Princesses and Heroes Night along with January 18th for Pizza Factory Military Appreciation + Family Feast Night.

