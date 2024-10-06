Spokane Chiefs Erupt for Season-High, Thrash Birds 7-2

Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs exploded out of the locker room on Saturday night against I-90 rival, the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Shea Van Olm scored just moments into the game, giving him a goal in four straight.

Catton fired the puck towards net before it popped up in the air and Van Olm slammed it home from mid-air.

Owen Martin would add to the tally just a few minutes later with a top shelf taser.

For Martin it was his second of the season and first since late September. It was an assist for Nathan Mayes and newest Chiefs, Smyth Rebman.

Rebman would knock one in on the power play later in the first to make it 3-0 Spokane.

A beautiful pass from Shea Van Olm to a darting Rebman who chipped in the goal from the top of the crease for his first as a Chief.

Mathis Preston let off a rocket from wide of the net along the goal line, getting a fortunate bounce off a defender into the net for his fifth of the season.

The T-Birds brought in Grayson Malinoski in relief in the net with about nine minutes to play in the first.

Rebman thought he had a second, and the fifth of the period for Spokane, but it was ultimately ruled no good after a review.

The hectic first period was not complete without a penalty shot. Seattle's Lovsin brought the puck towards the Chiefs' net but Carter Esler stood strong, forcing it wide and high.

The second period was more even, with two goals scored per team.

Hayden Paupanekis scored his first of the season while Owen Martin added his second of the game on the power play. Sarkenov, Harrington, Van Olm, and Crampton split up the helpers.

On the Seattle side, Nathan Pilling scored his second of the season while Sawyer Mynio found the goal for the first time this year, both on the power play.

The third period slowed down as both teams eased off the gas. Shea Van Olm scored the lone goal of the frame, bookmarking the contest with his first goal just 40 seconds into the game.

The Chiefs racked up a season-high seven goals with ten different players registering at least a point. 16-year-old Carter Esler played all sixty minutes in goal, in just his second career game, earning his first WHL victory in his first home start of the season.

Shea Van Olm leads the league with 13 points on the season after his first career 4-point effort tonight. He has 12 points in his past four games including three games in a row with two goals.

Owen Martin (2G, 1A, +1), Brayden Crampton (3A, +3), and Berkly Catton (3A, +2) each had three points.

Spokane went 3/4 on the power play and tallied 20 shots in the third period enroute to 44 for the game.

Up next Spokane hits the road for six straight over the next two weeks. The Chiefs will return home on October 25th for The Centennial Hotel Educator Appreciation Night and October 26th for One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway Night.

