OT Magic Again MacKenzie Powers Tips Past Blades 5-4

October 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







SASKATOON, Sask. - Overtime magic struck for the second straight night, as Tyler MacKenzie's game-winner lifted the Everett Silvertips past the Saskatoon Blades by a 5-4 score Saturday night.

Cooper Williams opened the scoring for Saskatoon 11:36 into the first period, answered by a MacKenzie powerplay goal at 15:48.

Julius Miettinen would tap in a powerplay rebound goal at 3:38 in the second period to give the Tips a 2-1 lead. Kaden Hammell would extend the lead at 12:39, fielding a Julien Maze pass and wiring a low wrister past Evan Gardner for his first of the season.

Zach Olsen tipped his first career goal for the Blades at 14:17 to bring the score to 3-2 after 40 minutes.

The Tips would pot a third powerplay goal 1:04 into the third period, as Carter Bear would slip a wrist shot through for his fourth of the campaign. Saskatoon would stage a comeback late in regulation, beginning with a Hudson Kibblewhite redirection at 15:45. A Grayden Siepmann powerplay tally at 17:50 would force extra time.

A Tarin Smith pass sprung Jesse Heslop up the left wing in overtime with speed. Though the first shot attempt was blocked and a second was saved, a third effort by MacKenzie tucked the puck through Gardner's five-hole to seal the win.

Alex Garrett stopped 18 of 22 in the win, his second. Gardner, who suffered his first home regular season loss in his career, saved 27 of 32.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.