Miller Calls Game, Hawks Defeat Cougars 3-2

October 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Forward Ryan Miller ended the game with three seconds left in regulation to give the Portland Winterhawks a 3-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum and an opening weekend sweep.

Game #5: Portland (3) vs. Prince George (2)

SOG: POR (33) - PG (40)

PP: POR (0/5) - PG (1/5)

Saves: Schlenker (38/40) - Michaluk (30/33)

GAME NOTES:

Hudson Darby scored his first goal of the season on Saturday night against the Cougars.

Marek Schlenker stopped 38 shots on net in his WHL debut.

Ryan Miller tallied the second game-winning-goal of his WHL career.

SCORING:

POR - Hudson Darby (1) from Ryan Miller

PG - Viliam Kmec (1) from Riley Heidt and Carson Carels

PG - Hunter Laing (2) from Lee Shurgot and Viliam Kmec (Power Play)

POR - Josh Zakreski (2)

POR - Ryan Miller (3) from Tyson Yaremko

GAME SUMMARY:

Hudson Darby struck first for the Hawks, tapping the puck in on a rebound just 18 seconds into the game. Prince George answered at 12:53 to tie the game heading into the second period. The Cougars took the lead on the man advantage at 4:26 of the middle frame. Earning the 2-2 tally for Portland with 54 seconds left in the second, Josh Zakreski put the puck over the Cougars goaltender shoulder from the top of the right dot. With just 3 seconds remaining in regulation, Ryan Miller netted a slap shot glove-side to end the contest with a Hawks victory.

"It was pretty much everything you could ask for, for a first game, a first win." said goaltender Marek Schlenker. "Everything kind of came together, a rival that we played last year in the playoffs, and then to get that last minute goal for the win was pretty fun."

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks kick off a four-game road trip against the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m. at CN Arena. -

