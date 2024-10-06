Rockets Win First Game Of 2024-25 Season With 2-1 Victory Over Tri-City

Kelowna Rockets' Tij Iginla battles Tri-City Americans' Jake Gudelj

The Kelowna Rockets have their first victory of the new campaign as the Rockets defeated the Tri-City Americans 2-1 in a hard fought, chippy affair Saturday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA.

Jake Pilon was rock solid in net in his first game of the season, kicking aside 31 of the 32 shot attempts he faced while the Rockets got goals from Michael Cicek and Caden Price in the second period to secure the victory. The win moves Kelowna to 1-5 on the season, while Tri-City falls to 1-2-1.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna would once again surrender the game's first goal as Americans defenceman Austin Zemlak fired a shot from the point 3:36 into the second period to go ahead 1-0. But the Rockets would respond as Michael Cicek continues his hot start to the season, potting his fourth goal of the early campaign to put the game back even midway through the period. Cicek has points in six consecutive games which includes four goals and seven points, the leader for Kelowna in both of those categories.

The game wouldn't remain tied for long as Caden Price showed off his offensive prowess, beating Americans goaltender Lukas Matecha with a shot from the left circle with just over five minutes remaining in the period to push the Rockets ahead through 40 minutes.

Tri-City would push for the tying goal in the third period, but the Rockets played sound defensively and Pilon turned aside all five third period shot attempts for the win.

The draft eligible Pilon was sharp in his season debut, as he looked very calm and comfortable between the pipes for the Rockets.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Tri-City outshot Kelowna 32-19

Kelowna went 1/3 on the power play while the Americans went 0/3

Jake Pilon made 31 saves on 32 shots earning the games first star

Michael Cicek now has points in six consecutive games

UP NEXT

After three games in four nights, Kelowna will now rest until its next home game which will be on Friday, October 11 when they host the Portland Winterhawks in the Canadian Cancer Night.

