Six Round Shootout Earns Oil Kings a Point in Loss to Pats

October 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 3-2 decision in a shootout on Saturday night against the Regina Pats.

After a scoreless first, the Oil Kings and Pats traded goals with Regina's Tyson Buczkowski scoring nine minutes into the period, to hold the lead for only 20 seconds as Blake Fiddler responded for Edmonton to make it 1-1.

The clubs traded goals in the third period as well as Corban Almen got the lead back for Regina before Roan Woodwards first of the year got things back to even for the Oil Kings.

Overtime solved nothing, so into the shootout the teams went and it ultimately took six shooters aside. Gracyn Sawchyn and Tye Spencer each scored as the third shooter for their respective clubs, but Almen was able to beat Alex Worthington once more to win in for Regina.

Worthington stopped 28 of 30 in the loss, and the Oil Kings went 0-for-3 on the man advantage and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Ultimately the Oil Kings come away with a point out of their Eastern Division swing and will be back in action on Saturday October 12 at home against Red Deer.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.