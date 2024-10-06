Blades Claw Back To Earn Point Against Silvertips

October 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades' Hudson Kibblewhite versus Everett Silvertips' Beau Courtney

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades fell 5-4 in overtime Saturday at SaskTel Centre to the Everett Silvertips after an impressive two-goal comeback in the third period.

Blades forward Hudson Kibblewhite and defenceman Grayden Siepmann each collected their second goal of the season with under five minutes to play in regulation to tie the game 4-4.

Everett forward Tyler Mackenzie scored the game-winner, capping off a two-goal night.

Saskatoon rookie forward Zach Olsen scored his first career goal and finished with two points in Saturday's contest. The Calgary, AB native has three points in six games this season.

Next up for the Blades is Steve Night Friday, Oct. 11 at SaskTel Centre against the Spokane Chiefs. Anyone named Steve gets into the game for free.

Puck drop is 7:00pm.

