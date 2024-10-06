Hitmen Hold on to Top Giants 4-3

October 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen welcomed the Vancouver Giants to the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday afternoon. Calgary returned to win the column in a 4-3 victory over the visitors.

It was a quick start for Calgary, scoring only 15 seconds into the game courtesy of Connor Hvidston whop registered his first goal as a Hitmen. A dominant first half of the period for Calgary lead to a goal from Sawyer Mayes who tipped in a shot from Dax Williams marking his first of the season. Vancouver took advantage of two power play opportunities in the last ten minutes to tie the game. Cameron Schmidt and Adam Titlbach were the goal scorers for Vancouver.

Just over three minutes into the second, Ethan Moore would net his first of season to regain the lead. With under three minutes remaining Brandon Gorzynski found Connor Hvidston back door for his second of the night. Another power play for Vancouver put Calgary on their heels, with Mazden Leslie scoring to put Vancouver within one heading into the final minutes. With netminder Burke Hood on the bench and the net empty, Vancouver made one last push, but Calgary held them off to secure a 4-3 victory.

Brandon Gorzynski recorded his first multi-point game and earned first star with his three-point performance. Connor Hvidston earned second star with two goals. Ethan Buenaventura was stellar in net making 25 saves.

Calgary will head to Saskatchewan for their next game with a stop in Swift Current against the Broncos on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at InnovationPlex. Calgary will then enjoy a four-day break before returning to action on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 14 at home against Prince George. Game time is 1:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/tickets.

