Tigers Fall 6-3 to Warriors

October 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers had a busy day making a couple of trades before their game. They acquired goaltender Harrison Meneghin from Lethbridge in exchange for Shane Smith. To make room for the overage goaltender they had to trade Brayden Boehm to Victoria to get under the league max of three 20-year-olds. In exchange for Boehm, the Tigers received a 3rd round pick in 2026 and a conditional 5th round pick in 2027. Meneghin would make the drive from Lethbridge to join his new teammates for the evening's matchup against the defending champion Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Tigers came out of the gates strong and took the early lead. Only 3:31 into the game, Bryce Pickford's shot missed the net and bounced out to the side of the net where Hunter St. Martin tucked it in for his first goal of the season. Gavin McKenna found the scoresheet with the secondary assist. St. Martin would make it a two goal game midway through the period with his second. He skated into the zone and let a wrister go from the left faceoff dot that found the top corner. McKenna added to his totals picking up the helper. The Warriors would respond though, scoring three straight goals in the second half of the first. Noah Degenstein got Moose Jaw on the board tucking in the rebound off Aiden Ziprick point shot. 40 seconds later Deegan Kinniburgh crashed the net and put home the rebound off Kalem Parker's shot for his first goal as a Warrior. Late in the period, Brayden Schuurman gave the Warriors the lead with his third of the season when he tipped in a shot from the point while on the power play.

The two teams traded goals in the second period. The Warriors made it a two goal game early in the middle frame when Schuurman finished off a tic tac toe play for his second of the night. Oasiz Wiesblatt would cut lead back to one late in the frame with his first of the season. Andrew Basha found him parked in front with a great pass that Wiesblatt was able to tap in. McKenna picked up his third assist of the game on the goal.

The Tigers continued to push hard for the tying goal in the third period. As time winded down they decided to go with the extra skater to even up the score. Unfortunately, the Warriors were able to score two empty net goals to seal the 6-3 victory. Rilen Kovacevic and Brayden Yager padded their stats with the empty netters.

Meneghin had a strong night in net in his first game as a Tiger. He made a number of big saves and stopped 23 of the 27 shots he faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50.0%

PK: 2-3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Hunter St. Martin - Medicine Hat

Brayden Schuurman - Moose Jaw

Brayden Yager - Moose Jaw

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Oasiz Wiesblatt

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Red Deer Rebels in their fourth meeting of the short season.

