Giants Score 3 Power Play Goals in Loss to Hitmen

October 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants defenceman Colton Roberts (left) vs. the Calgary Hitmen

Calgary, Alta. - The Vancouver Giants erased another early deficit in Sunday afternoon's road game in Calgary, coming back from down 2-0, but eventually lost 4-3 after an early third period goal from Connor Hvidston.

All three of Vancouver's goals on Sunday came on the power play.

Cameron Schmidt, Adam Titlbach and Mazden Leslie were the Giants to find the scoresheet, while Burke Hood was solid in goal with 30 saves.

Hvidston had two goals for Calgary, while Sawyer Mayes and Ethan Moore had the other goals for the home side.

Hvidston scored just 15 seconds into the game after a backdoor feed from Gorzynski, while Mayes doubled the lead after he tipped home a point shot at the 8:49 mark of the first to make it 2-0.

Vancouver responded with back-to-back power play goals, first from Schmidt on a laser from the right circle, and then from Titlbach after he put home a backdoor pass from Aaron Obobaifo.

The Hitmen retook the lead late in the second period when Moore found the loose puck outside the crease and banged it home for his first of the season.

Hvidston buried his second of the game just 3:06 into the third period to make it 4-2 for Calgary.

Leslie got the Giants to within a goal with another power play goal, off a big-time shot from the right circle - similar to Schmidt's - but that was as close as the Giants would get.

STATISTICS

SOG : VAN - 8/7/13 = 28 | CGY - 8/19/7 = 34

PP: VAN- 3/5 | CGY - 0/3

Face-Offs: VAN - 22 | CGY - 33 3 STARS

1st : CGY - Brandon Gorzynski - 3A, 3 SOG, +3

2nd: CGY - Connor Hvidston - 2G, 4 SOG, +2

3rd: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 1G, 1A, 2 SOG

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : LOSS - Burke Hood (30 saves / 34 shots)

Calgary: WIN - Ethan Buenaventura (25 saves / 28 shots) UP NEXT Date Opponent Time Location Tuesday, October 8 Red Deer Rebels 6 PM PT Peavey Mart Centrium Friday, October 11 Lethbridge Hurricanes 6 PM PT VisitLethbridge.com Arena Saturday, October 12 Medicine Hat Tigers 6 PM PT Co-op Place

