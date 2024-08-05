Spitters Back in First; Win 6-2

August 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 6-2, in front of 2,578 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The gloomy weather didn't hold back the Pit Spitters offense as Jt Sokolove singled to right and Aaron Piasecki walked putting the Spitters in scoring position early. Camden Traficante put the Pit Spitters on the board with a single to right field to score Sokolove to give the Spitters a 1-0 lead. Mark Kattula drove in one more run with a single to right field that scored Piasecki to extend the lead to 2-0. The Growlers responded in the top of the second inning with back-to-back singles from Gabe Springer and Korbin Griffin, putting two runners in scoring position. Trey Wells hit a sacrifice flyout that scored Springer to pull within 2-1.

Sokolove and Piasecki got the offense started again in the bottom of the fourth inning with back-to-back walks. Kattula drove in Sokolove on a double to left field that extended their lead to 3-1. Traficante started the bottom of the sixth off with a single to left field and was driven in by Kattula on a single to push the Pit Spitters lead to 4-1. The offensive barrage continued with a Brynden Cleveland single and Trent Reed walk to load the bases. Carter Hain then drew a bases loaded walk to make it 5-1. Once again, in the bottom of the seventh inning Sokolove walked and Piasecki singled. Traficante singled to right field allowing Sokolove to score. Piasecki attempted to stretch the lead but was thrown out at the plate keeping the score, 6-1. In the top of the ninth, the Growlers offense started with a double to left field hit by Brandon Sanchez. He later scored on a single to center from Lawson Knight, cutting the Pit Spitters lead down to 6-2. The Pit Spitters closed out the ninth with a groundout to first and sealed the game one victory against the Growlers with a score of 6-2.

The Pit Spitters improve to 20-12 in the second half of the season and to 37-30 overall, while the Growlers drop to 19-12 in the second half and to 37-29 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Collin Bradley threw six innings where he allowed one run on four hits and four walks, striking out three. James Geshel threw two innings of scoreless relief where he allowed a hit and a walk, striking out three. Mason Hill closed out the game, allowing a run on two hits and striking out two.

With the win tonight, the Pit Spitters move back into first place in the second half Great Lakes East division standings. With five games remaining on the season, the Pit Spitters will be looking for a sweep of Kalamazoo tomorrow night to increase their chances of making the playoffs. Game two will be tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. and its fan appreciation night as well as Luke Little bobblehead giveaway. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.