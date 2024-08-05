August 5th Rox Game against Mankato Postponed to August 6th

August 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The game between the St. Cloud Rox (38-25) and the Mankato MoonDogs (36-28) scheduled for Monday, August 5th in St. Cloud has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 6th at Mankato, starting at 5:05 p.m. Both games will span seven innings, with the second game starting 30 minutes after the first game's conclusion. The MoonDogs will play as the home team in game one, while the Rox will play as the home team in game two.

Fans who had tickets to the Monday, August 5th game may exchange their August 5th ticket for a ticket to any remaining 2024 Rox regular-season home game or potential playoff game, based upon availability.

After Tuesday's doubleheader, the Rox will return home to begin a four-game series against the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7th. Wednesday's game will feature a team poster schedule giveaway to all fans, presented by Rengel Printing Company. The Rox will also play home games against Willmar at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday to wrap up their regular-season home schedule. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

