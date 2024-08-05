Rockford Rivets Fall Short in Hard-Fought Battle against Lakeshore Chinooks

August 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - In a challenging away game, the Rockford Rivets faced a tough opponent in the Lakeshore Chinooks, ultimately falling 12-5. The game showcased both teams' determination, but the Chinooks' consistent offense proved too strong for the Rivets to overcome.

The Rivets started off well, scoring two runs in the first inning. Wyatt Morgan's single and Tre Hondras' double set the tone, with Morgan scoring on the double and Hondras crossing the plate due to a defensive miscue. The early lead, however, was quickly countered by the Chinooks, who scored three runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Griffin Cameron's RBI double.

The game saw significant contributions from various players, with Dominic Kibler driving in a run and Billy Scaldeferri scoring on a passed ball in the third inning, extending the Chinooks' lead. Despite the Rivets' efforts, including a notable appearance from pitcher Sam Larson, who struck out Will Couchman and Bradley White while walking Tommy Atkinson and TJ Williams, the Rivets couldn't capitalize on their opportunities.

In the fifth inning, the Rivets had a chance to close the gap, with TJ Williams hitting a triple. However, he was thrown out at home, and the Rivets were unable to score. The Chinooks continued to build their lead with a five-run eighth inning, capped off by timely hitting and disciplined at-bats.

The Rivets made a final push in the ninth inning, with Couchman flying out, Atkinson walking, and Williams walking. Unfortunately, Bobby Atkinson's flyout to left field ended the game, sealing the Chinooks' victory.

Key Performances:

Tre Hondras: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 Run

TJ Williams: 1-for-3, 1 Triple

Sam Larson: 1.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 K

The Rockford Rivets will look to bounce back in their next game as they continue their road trip. Despite the loss, the team showed resilience and determination, and they are eager to return to the win column.

