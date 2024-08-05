Liam O'Brien Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night

August 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Sunday, August 4, the Northwoods League named Kalamazoo Growlers right-handed pitcher Liam O'Brien as the Pitcher of the Night.

The award marks just the second Growler in franchise history to win three Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night in the same season, tying Eamon Horwedel's 2023 campaign.

Behind eight strikeouts against Battle Creek, O'Brien has taken back the Northwoods League strikeout lead with 74 across 11 appearances. The junior from Hawai'i not only passes his Growler teammate Ryan Kraft at the top of the league but also holds the Growlers franchise record for strikeouts in a season.

Final Line: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 12BB, 8 K, 23 BF, 88 P

The Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award eight times this season and 16 times since the beginning of 2023. Both mark as the most of any team in the Northwoods League.

Kalamazoo Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night (2024):

July 27 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

July 26 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

July 11 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

July 5 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

June 20 - RHP #38 Adam Berghorst

June 19 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

June 2 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel

May 27 - RHP #28 Jerad Berkenpas

With just a 1.93 ERA across the Growlers' last 12 games, the Growlers now hold a Northwoods League-leading 4.14 ERA this season. K-Zoo also holds the lead league with the least amount of walks, lowest WHIP, most shutouts, and highest first-pitch strike percentage of anyone in the Northwoods League. The Growlers also stand in the top 10 in strikeouts, batting average against, and innings pitched.

