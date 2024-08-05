Rockers Host Chinooks for Final Time this Season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (15-13) host the Lakeshore Chinooks (10-19) for the final time this season. Today is game one of a home-and-home series, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

Yesterday, the Rockers took on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (17-14) at home. The Rafters started the game hot, scoring five runs in the first five innings. Green Bay responded in the bottom of the fifth with Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) bringing in the first two scores for the Rockers on a single to make the game 5-2. Harms came back in the bottom of the seventh and hit a three-run home run to bring him to 5 RBI on the night, and 10 homers on the season.

Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) also sent one over the fence in the seventh to bring the Rockers within one. Wisconsin Rapids responded with a big inning of their own, putting up eight in the final two innings. Mateo Matthews (Wagner) was the third Rocker of the game to hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth, but Green Bay couldn't rally anymore, with the Rafters winning 16-8.

Tonight, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) will start on the mound for the Rockers. This will be his team-leading 11th start for Green Bay. In his last outing against the Chinooks, Howell threw 3.0 innings, picking up three strikeouts and allowing just two hits and a single run.

Nolan Hines (Viterbo University) will make his first start of the season for Lakeshore. Through his four innings of work on the season, he has allowed three hits and five strikeouts.

Frank Childress & The Main Street Band will perform live before the game starts. Music is scheduled to begin when gates open at 5:30 p.m. The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park again on Wednesday for the final home game of the season. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

