Monday's Game from Wausau Suspended to Rain - Make up Game Tomorrow
August 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - The Chucks and Kingfish game that was scheduled for 6:05 PM on Monday was suspended due to rain. The game will be played tomorrow as part of two seven innings ball games. The first will be at 4:35 PM with gates opening at 3:35 PM. The second game will start 30 minutes after the first finishes.
