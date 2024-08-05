Monday's Game from Wausau Suspended to Rain - Make up Game Tomorrow

August 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Chucks and Kingfish game that was scheduled for 6:05 PM on Monday was suspended due to rain. The game will be played tomorrow as part of two seven innings ball games. The first will be at 4:35 PM with gates opening at 3:35 PM. The second game will start 30 minutes after the first finishes.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.