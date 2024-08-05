Tonight's Game against Bismarck Postponed

August 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - Tonight's Willmar Stingers game versus the Bismarck Larks has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Bill Taunton Stadium. Heavy rains throughout the early afternoon has left standing water throughout the infield and outfield grass. The Northwoods League has determined that the playing surface is unplayable. Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them in the Stingers Ticket Office for any regular season home game during the rest of the 2024 season based on ticket availability.

Tonight's game will be rescheduled to tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6th at Bill Taunton Stadium. The rescheduled game against the Larks will begin at 5:05 p.m. and the regular scheduled game will be played 30 minutes following the first game as a part of a double-header. Both games will be seven-inning games. Fans with tickets for tomorrow's game will be good for both games.

For any questions regarding tickets, please contact the Stingers office at 320-222-2010.

