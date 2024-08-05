Stingers Fall to MoonDogs in Season Series Finale

MANKATO, MN - After winning in comeback fashion on Saturday, the Stingers fell on Sunday to the Mankato MoonDogs, 11-4, splitting the series.

Willmar fell behind 2-0 early, but tied things up in the 3rd on a Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) 2-RBI single.

The Stingers then took their lone lead of the night in the 4th, as Dariel Osoria (Kansas) blasted a home run to center field making it 3-2.

But it was all Mankato from there as they tallied three in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead.

The MoonDogs added on two more in the 7th and four more in the 8th to seal up the victory and earn the series split.

Willmar returns home on Monday night to take on the Bismarck Larks with first pitch at 6:35 pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.

