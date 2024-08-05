Two Home Run Game for Preston Knott, Dock Spiders Lose to Madison 18-8

MADISON, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders lost to the Madison Mallards on Monday night at Warner Park, 18-8. With the loss, the Dock Spiders are now 25-39 on the season and 12-19 in the second half.

The Dock Spiders started the scoring in the first inning with a two-out solo home run from Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater) to right field, making the score 1-0.

Madison got on the board in the second inning, scoring six runs. A single from Dawson Hokuf (Cincinnati) scored the first run, tying the game 1-1. Two batters later, a three-run home run from Charlie Marion (Madison) to right field made the score 4-1. The next batter, Shai Robinson (Illinois State) singled, which brought Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) to bat. Schaffner homered to right field, scoring two runs and making the score 6-1.

In the fifth inning, Madison extended their lead. The Mallards brought nine to the plate, with three hits, two walks, and two errors, extending their lead to 10-1. The inning was highlighted by a two-run home run by Will Verling (Louisville) to right field.

In the sixth inning, the Dock Spiders got a run across after a single by Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) and a double by Adam Cootway, putting runners on second and third base. A balk called on RHP Maddux Frese (Southeastern CC) scored Barragan, making the score 10-2. In the bottom of the inning, Madison scored three more runs, making the score 13-2, two of the runs coming from a single by Dawson Hokuf.

Madison scored five more runs in the seventh inning, bringing nine to the plate. The inning consisted of one hit, three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a walk, making the score 18-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, a leadoff home run by Preston Knott (Northwestern) to right field made the score 18-3.

In the ninth inning, a double by Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) with a runner aboard to left field brought home a run, making the score 18-4. A walk, strikeout, and single brought Preston Knott to bat with one out. Knott hit a grand slam to right field, his second home run of the game and the first multi-home run game for a Dock Spider this season, making the score 18-8. Madison secured the final two outs after the home run to secure an 18-8 win.

The Dock Spiders return home to face Madison for the final time this season on Tuesday, with the first pitch against the Mallards at 6:35 p.m. On Tuesday, enjoy Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - with hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

