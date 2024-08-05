From the Owner & CEO: A Reflection on the 2024 Season

Dear Larks Fans,

As we wrap up our 2024 season, I want to reflect on our incredible journey and express my deepest gratitude for your unwavering support. This year has been filled with excitement, innovation, and a strong sense of community, thank you to each of you.

Our Promotions Team entertained us all summer with vibrant new themes that brought fresh energy to the ballpark. From Barbie Night to Margaritaville Night, Dinosaur Night, and TV Takeover Night featuring Bluey and the Paw Patrol stars, we aimed to entertain audiences of all generations. The enthusiasm and joy these nights brought were truly heartwarming.

We continued our FUN new tradition with a 2nd annual Missouri River Motorboaters Night and are introducing the Heartland Holy Cows on August 8, adding more fun to our lineup. A special highlight was welcoming back Matt Wurnig as our on-field host and surprising everyone with a visit from Kaitlyn Mack (Wurnig). Honoring Kaitlyn as our fourth inductee into the Larks Hall of Fame, presented by Scheels, was a moment we will all cherish.

Our impact on the community this season has been profound once again. Your support for local causes, through initiatives like the First International Bank and Trust Miracle Minute, Farmers Union Insurance Jersey Drive, and Eide Automotive Clark's Car Wash, has been inspiring. On the field, we recognized our amazing Scheels Hidden Hometown Heroes, Bismarck Motor Company Home Run for Life recipients, MDU Resources Group Kids of the Month, and Lignite Energy Council's Teachers of the Year. Your participation in these initiatives has made a tangible difference in our community.

Under the new leadership of Field Manager Mark "Skip" Weidemaier, the Larks have shown impressive run production, much-improved pitching, incredible All-Star performances, and a first-half record of .500 baseball. As I write this, the Larks lead in the Dakota Dust-Up Rivalry against the Minot Hot Tots, the Railroad to Roosevelt Trophy against the Badlands Big Sticks, and the North Dakota Petroleum Pennant which is the best overall trophy amongst the teams in the state. We also celebrated our second Lark debut in the MLB, with Chris Roycroft joining the St. Louis Cardinals roster. Additionally, we hosted a historic moment with the first-ever Northwoods League softball game in Bismarck, featuring the Minot Honeybees against the Madison Night Mares.

Our sister company, Funatix Events, announced its move to the historic and newly renovated downtown Depot building. This new home base will allow us to plan exciting festivals, concerts, and family programming in Bismarck, in addition to our beloved Larks games at the ballpark. The revamped parking lot, designed as a community event spot, will be the go-to location in Bismarck, hosting events like the North Dakota Mac N Cheese Festival.

Ultimately, this season has been all about you - our fans. Thank you to our Flock Members and sponsors for your unwavering loyalty. Your continued support allows us to invest in making the Larks experience the greatest family experience in central North Dakota. Because of you, we can continue building a community that connects families and friends, providing a place we all belong, cheer together, and create lasting memories.

As we embark on Season 9, know that your unwavering support will continue to be met by our team with big visions, innovative new ideas, and investment back into you and your family, all while honoring the beautiful game of baseball that has brought our families together for generations. The number nine holds special significance in baseball, symbolizing completeness. Not only does it represent the nine innings of a game, but it also signifies the comprehensive journey we've taken together.

Courtesy of Bismarck Parks and Recreation, Season 9 will also bring something new. It will be the first year played on an all-turf field at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Home of Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field. This turf will allow college and high school teams more playtime in the Spring and Fall and provide a more consistent fielding surface for our players to develop.

Cheers to you, Larks fans - to infinity and beyond, we will go with you cheering us on!

With heartfelt gratitude,

John Bollinger

Owner & CEO

