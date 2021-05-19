Southwest University Park Updates Mask Policy

EL PASO - Southwest University Park announced today that effective immediately facial coverings will no longer be required at all events for ticketed guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Facial coverings are still recommended for guests who are not vaccinated.

Southwest University Park will continue to implement health and safety protocols for all games and matches including hand sanitizer stations and thorough cleaning and sanitization of the facility before, during, and after events.

El Paso Locomotive FC takes on Rio Grande Valley on May 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at eplocomotivefc.com.

The Chihuahuas face Oklahoma City, the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, in a six-game series beginning May 27. Single game tickets are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com.

As a reminder, Southwest University Park is a cashless venue and a clear bag/no bag facility.

