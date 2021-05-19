Smith's Ballpark to Open to Full Capacity May 27

May 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees will open Smith's Ballpark to full capacity beginning on Thursday, May 27 as the Bees start a six-game homestand against the Round Rock Express.

Fans can purchase tickets for any game during the Memorial Day weekend series now at www.slbees.com. All ticketing at Smith's Ballpark is done digitally and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets before arriving at the ballpark. Tickets for home games for the remainder of the season will be available to purchase online beginning May 26.

Smith's Ballpark will remain a cash-free environment accepting credit, debit and prepaid cards and mobile payments at all points of purchase. Cash-to-card kiosks are available for fans wishing to use cash. Mobile concession ordering is available for fans through the MiLB First Pitch App, going to slbees.ordernext.com or using QR codes located throughout the ballpark. Face coverings are encouraged, but no longer required for admittance.

The upcoming homestand includes Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 29 and a special 1:05 matinee start time on Memorial Day. Military members and first responders can purchase discounted tickets for any Bees home game on the Bees website. More information about upcoming promotions is available at www.slbees.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.