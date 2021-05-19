Pitching staff shuts down Dodgers to close out road trip

May 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Oklahoma City, Okla. - The bullpen continued to rack up strikeouts as the Sacramento River Cats (6-6) defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers (3-9) to end their 12-game road trip on a high note.

Dodgers hitters struck out 71 times during the six-gamer, with 13 more coming during Tuesday night's series finale as the River Cats staff tallied double-digit strikeouts for the sixth time in eight games. Two pitchers, Luis Gonzalez and Yunior Marte, each struck out three in one inning of work, with Marte striking out the side. The club took a two-hit shutout into the ninth inning but Oklahoma City tacked on a run on two hits to prevent being blanked.

Offensively, first baseman Justin Bour opened the scoring in the second inning with his second home run of the season. They added two in the fifth on a double from right fielder Drew Robinson and a single from his corner outfield counterpart LaMonte Wade Jr. Then it was third baseman Peter Maris providing some insurance as his triple drove in two in the top of the ninth.

The River Cats will finally play a home game, coming 13 games into the new season, as they get set to host the Reno Aces on Thursday evening. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The River Cats were one of just two teams to begin the season with 12 straight games away from home. Houston's new Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land was the other as they went 7-5 on the road before the Skeeters play their first ever Triple-A game at Constellation Field.

Bryce Johnson continues to be a nuisance to the opposition, both at the plate and in center field. The speedy leadoff man made his third diving catch in the last two games, this time robbing Rangel Ravelo of a base hit in the eighth inning.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.