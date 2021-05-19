Skeeters Announce Regions Bank as Official Banking Partner

(SUGAR LAND, TX) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced Regions Bank as the Official Banking Partner of the Skeeters. The partnership includes the renaming of the ticket office at Constellation Field to the "Regions Bank Ticket Office."

Regions has opened more than 30 new or renovated branches throughout Southeast Texas in recent years. Today, the bank has approximately 50 branches across the Houston metro area. It also has a commitment to growing its community investments with a focus on creating more inclusive prosperity.

"Being an active player in supporting and elevating our Houston community is a priority for our team at Regions," said John Stacy, market executive for Regions Bank in Greater Houston. "Whether it is teaching financial education classes, empowering small businesses, or working with nonprofit organizations, we are committed to investing in this city as a reflection of our significant growth throughout the area during the past several years. Joining forces with the Sugar Land Skeeters as their Official Banking Partner offers an opportunity to bring financial education programming to thousands of middle and high school students while also bringing the joy of baseball to thousands of families. We look forward to collaborating with the franchise to make a difference for our community."

To celebrate the newly announced partnership, Regions is giving away two of its signature LifeGreen custom cruiser bicycles during the Skeeters' home opener at Constellation Field on May 20. Fans can stop by the Regions booth on the Constellation Field concourse to register to win.

Single-game tickets are on sale for the Skeeters' first two home series of the 2021 season (May 20-June 1). People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.

