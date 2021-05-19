Rally Comes up Short
May 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas put the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, but lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-8. Albuquerque's win prevented the Chihuahuas from a six-game sweep and ended El Paso's winning streak at six.
Patrick Kivlehan and Nick Tanielu hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the second inning, which was the second time in as many games El Paso hit back-to-back homers. Albuquerque established new season highs in runs and hits (14) on Tuesday.
Chihuahuas starter MacKenzie Gore allowed five earned runs in 3.2 innings in a no-decision. El Paso pitchers have walked only three batters over the last two games and the pitching staff has issued the fewest walks in Triple-A West this season.
The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.
Box Score: Isotopes vs. Chihuahuas Live | 05/18/21 (milb.com)
Team Records: Albuquerque (2-10), El Paso (8-4)
Next Game: Thursday, 6:05 pm at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (1-1, 6.75) vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
