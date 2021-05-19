Aviators Return Home Looking to Fly High

If you're looking for a phrase that best describes the Aviators' play in the early part of the 2021 season, it would have to be "consistently inconsistent." For proof, check out the results of the last four games of the team's just-concluded six-game series in Reno:

The Aviators lost a pitchers' duel (3-0), won a pitchers' duel (4-1), won in blowout fashion (8-2) and lost in blowout fashion (18-3).

Given the on-again, off-again way things have gone so far, it's hardly surprising that the Aviators bring a .500 record (6-6) into their six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees that begins at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark. The silver lining to this uneven start: The Aviators aren't alone.

Aside from Reno - whose 9-3 record is tied with Round Rock for the best mark in Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League) - every club in the five-team West Division is either 6-6 or 5-7. That includes Salt Lake (5-7), which lost four straight and six of seven to start the season before rebounding to win four of its last five.

The Bees' biggest problem has been keeping opposing teams from crossing home plate - through 12 games, no club in the 10-team Triple-A West has surrendered more runs (91), hits (145) or home runs (21) than Salt Lake. Even more alarming: The Bees played their first dozen games on their home turf. Now they buzz into the hitter haven known as Las Vegas Ballpark.

That figures to be great news for the Aviators' hitters - assuming they can break an all-or-nothing cycle that has seen them score 75 percent of their runs (51 of 68) in six games (going 5-1), while tallying just 17 runs in the other six (going 1-5).

The Aviators' pitching staff has ridden a similar up-and-down roller coaster, holding four opponents to three runs or fewer but surrendering at least six runs in the other eight contests.

One positive Las Vegas can point to heading into its series with Salt Lake is the fact it is riding a four-game home winning streak. After starting the season with consecutive losses to Sacramento at Las Vegas Ballpark, the Aviators rallied to win the next four, defeating the River Cats by a combined score of 35-26.

Another positive: The Aviators dominated Salt Lake at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2019, winning six of eight meetings. And it was the offense that led the way, tallying at least seven runs in each of the final seven head-to-head clashes.

Obviously, both the Aviators and Bees have overhauled their rosters since 2019. But considering Salt Lake's struggles on the mound so far this season - not to mention the warm, windy weather that's forecast for this series - it's a pretty safe bet that Las Vegas' offensive numbers will improve significantly over the next six days.

Whether that translates into victories will depend on the Aviators' ability to get off the consistently inconsistent train.

FACE-COVERING POLICY UPDATE: In accordance with recently announced changes to state and local guidelines - and in cooperation with Major League Baseball officials - the Aviators have altered their face-covering policy for fans at Las Vegas Ballpark. Beginning with Thursday's game, those who have received full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are no longer required to wear face coverings (although they are welcome to continue doing so if they choose).

Fans who have not been fully vaccinated must continue to where a face covering throughout the ballpark, unless actively eating or drinking (unvaccinated fans ages 2 years old and younger are exempt).

While all members of the Aviators' game-day staff (including vendors) are fully vaccinated, for the comfort of fans, they will continue to wear face coverings until further notice.

The health and safety of fans remain the Aviators' top priority. More information about health, safety and security protocols can be found here.

MOVIN' ON UP: A big reason why Las Vegas rallied to win that season-opening, six-game series against the River Cats was the bat of Luis Barrera. The outfielder hit safely in all six games against Sacramento, recording multiple hits in each of the final five contests and finishing the series with a .462 batting average (12-for-26). Barrera added to his hot start in Reno when he ripped a three-run home run in Friday's 10-7 loss.

All of that early-season production must have impressed Oakland A's general manager David Frost, who on Tuesday rewarded the 25-year-old Barrera with his first big-league promotion. Barrera takes the roster spot of A's first baseman Mitch Moreland, who was placed on the injured list with a rib injury.

Barrera becomes the second Aviators player this season to get called up to Oakland, joining starting pitcher James Kaprielian, who was promoted May 12.

In other recent transaction news, the A's optioned catcher Austin Allen, right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems and third baseman Vimael Machin to Las Vegas. All three joined the Aviators in Reno.

ODDS AND ENDS: Through the first dozen games, Las Vegas ranks seventh in Triple-A West in batting average (.238), runs (68), hits (96) and OPS (.752). However, it leads the league in walks (61) and fewest strikeouts (99). By comparison, Bees hitters lead the league with 140 strikeouts versus just 48 walks. ... Aviators pitchers have issued the second-fewest walks in the league (44), but they've surrendered the third-most home runs (18) ... Infielder Pete Kozma carries a six-game hitting streak into the Salt Lake series. He's batting .346 (9-for-26) during the streak and has hit safely in eight of 10 games he's played. ... With Barrera now in Oakland, first baseman Frank Schwindel leads the Aviators in batting average (.298) and runs (10), while infielder Jacob Wilson continues to pace the club in homers (four) and RBI (10). ... Right-handers Paul Blackburn (4.09) and Brian Howard (4.66) are the only Las Vegas starting pitchers with a sub-5.00 ERA. ... Right-hander Grant Holmes (0-0, 11.74 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday against Salt Lake. With the exception of Sunday's 12:05 matinee contest, every game in the series starts at 7:05 p.m.

