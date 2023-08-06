Sounds Drop Series Finale to Bulls
August 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (56-50, 16-16) could not hold on to an early 3-0 lead, dropping their series finale 7-6 to the Durham Bulls (59-49, 19-14) on Sunday night at First Horizon Park.
The Sounds had control of the contest early. Monte Harrison scored the game's first run in the third, strolling home after drawing a poor throw from Durham backstop Alex Jackson while stealing third base. The Sounds plated another pair in the fourth inning, stringing together three base knocks and taking advantage of yet another Jackson error on the way to seizing a 3-0 lead.
Nashville starter Janson Junk cruised through the first four innings, retiring 12 consecutive Bulls after allowing a single to start the game. But it came undone in the fifth. After two walks to start the frame, Tristan Gray delivered a mammoth game-tying blast followed by a mammoth blast by Tristan Gray, knotting the score at three apiece.
Though Junk escaped the inning with the tie intact, another leadoff walk in the top of the seventh, this time from Bennett Sousa (L, 2-2), paved the way for a Durham four-run frame. A great throw by Patrick Dorrian cut down Diego Infante at home plate to prevent a fifth run.
Nashville made some noise with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, drawing a pair of walks and setting the stage for Keston Hiura's three-run homer, quartering the Sounds' deficit. But it would stop there as rallies in the eighth and ninth innings proved fruitless.
Hiura led the Sounds offensively, driving in three on two hits. Infielder Owen Miller had Nashville's other multi-hit performance, stroking two doubles. Tyler Black worked a pair of walks in his Triple-A debut.
The Sounds head to Indianapolis this week to take on the Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Caleb Boushley (6-5, 4.68) gets the ball for Nashville in the series opener on Tuesday, while Indianapolis' starter is to be determined. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CDT from Victory Field.
Post-Game Notes
Keston Hiura extended his hitting streak to seven games with two knocks. During the streak, he's batting .310 (9-for-29) with two doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and a .941 OPS. Since July 20, Hiura has driven in 17 RBI, tied for the second-most in the International League. He trails only Memphis' Luken Baker (25 RBI).
Hiura was hit by a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was his International League-leading 14th hit by pitch this season.
Patrick Dorrian's on-base streak came to an end at 12 games with a 0-for-4 night. It was his longest such streak of 2023.
Tyler Black drew two walks in his Triple-A debut. Black, the Brewers' fifth-ranked prospect and baseball's No. 91 prospect per MLB Pipeline, ranked fourth in the Southern League with 61 walks.
