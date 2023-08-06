Saints Give up Only Three Hits, But Collect Just Three in 2-0 Loss to Clippers

August 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The scheduled starter for the St. Paul Saints on Sunday evening at Huntington Park was recalled by the Minnesota Twins. That meant the Saints would have to carve it together with the bullpen. They were magnificent giving up three hits and striking out 11, but the offense went silent for the second time in three games as they collected three hits in a 2-0 loss. The loss drops the Saints to 18-15 in the second half.

The Saints had their best opportunity to score in the third when Austin Martin led off with a walk and Gilberto Celestino singled to right putting runners at first and second. Chris Williams grounded into a double play that moved Martin to third, the only runner to reach third all game for the Saints. Andrew Stevenson flew out to center, ending the inning.

Left-hander Kody Funderburk got the spot start after Brent Headrick was recalled by the Twins. Other than a bunt single to lead off the first, he cruised through the first two innings. In the third Funderburk walked back-to-back hitters to start the inning, putting runners at first and second. A double steal by Raynel Delgado and Chris Roller moved the runners to second and third. After a strikeout, Funderburk came out of the game for Rony Henriquez. A groundout by Bryan Lavastida scored Delgado making it 1-0. Funderburk went 2.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out four. Henriquez was fantastic retiring all five batters he faced while striking out three.

The Saints got a two-out single from Trevor Larnach in the fourth and he took second on a misplay by centerfielder Chris Roller. Larnach was left stranded when Jair Camargo flew out to center.

Andrew Bechtold had one of his better relief appearances as he becomes a valuable two-way player. He tossed a scoreless fifth getting a pop out, a walk, and then two fly outs.

Patrick Murphy took over in the sixth and went the rest of the way. His lone mistake came to Lavastida starting off the sixth as he hit a solo homer to right-center, his third of the season, making it 2-0. Murphy went 3.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out four.

The Saints final hit of the game came with two outs in the ninth when Larnach hit a ground rule double on a fly ball down the left field line. Camargo, however, would strikeout to end the game.

The Saints had a total of seven base runners with three hits and four walks.

