Bulls Hold off Sounds 7-6 to Earn Series Victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Bulls shortstop Tristan Gray smashed a game-tying three-run home run, while third baseman Austin Shenton drove in two runs as part of a four-run seventh frame as Durham defeated the Nashville Sounds with a series-winning 7-6 victory on Sunday evening at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds struck first with a single tally in the third, followed by two more scores in the fourth. Gray in the next frame would then even the contest at 3-3 in the fifth with his three-run blast, his team-leading 21st big fly of the season. Two innings later, DH Diego infante broke the draw with an RBI double before Gray came across on a wild pitch to give Durham a two-run advantage before Shenton's two-run single to center made it 7-3. Nashville would narrow the margin to one with a three-run seventh, however were unable to erase the deficit.

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 SO) earned the victory for the Bulls with a shutout frame as part of his Major League Rehab Assignment. Sounds reliever Bennett Sousa (0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO) suffered the defeat.

Following an off day on Monday, Durham returns home to start a 12-game homestand beginning with a six-game series versus the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday, August 8. First pitch of that series is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

