Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 6 at Scranton/WB

August 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (17-15, 51-54) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (15-15, 49-55)

Sunday, August 6, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-0, 5.19) vs. RHP Zach Greene (1-0, 4.50)

HOT WWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings used a pair of three-run innings to outlast the Scranton/WB RailRiders, 6-4, Saturday night...RHP WILY PERALTA logged 5.0 of work, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out four, marking the 11th time the righty has working at least five inning this season (20 starts)...the Wings offense posted four multi-hit efforts, highlighted by 2B LUIS GARCÍA's 3-for-5 night, his seventh such effort in his 48th games with Rochester (6 in 2022)...of the Wings 11 hits, just one went for extra-bases, recorded by new-comer RF PAUL WITT, who logged a fifth-inning double...the Red Wings send RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound to toe the rubber in the series finale...the Wings would need a win a win to split the series and finish the two week road-trip over .500.

CRAVING A BANANA SERIES SPLIT: Should the Wings take a series split in Scranton/WB, it would be the first time they've not lost a road series against the RailRiders since 4/29-5/2/2019, when they split the series 2-2...

The Wings haven't posted a winning record playing in Scranton/WB since 2016 when they went 4-3 against New York's top affiliate.

SINGLES ONLY: The Wings posted 11 hits in the Saturday night win with just one being of the extra-base variety thanks to a double from RF PAUL WITT...the Wings have posted 10+ hits while only logging one extra-base hit two other times this season (7/21 vs. DUR, 7/30 at WOR) and are 2-0 in those contests...

The Wings logged 12 hits, all singles, in one contest this season, coming on 4/15 vs. BUF, in a win.

Four Rochester hitters collected multi-hit performances in Saturday's win, led by 2B LUIS GARCÍA's three singles, marking the fourth time since 7/1 four or more Rochester hitters collected recorded multi-hit games.

NEW GUY CAN STAY: RF PAUL WITT went 2-for-3 with a double and walk in his Triple-A debut after being transferred from Single-A Fredericksburg prior to the game...in 60 games with the FredNats, the righty hit .221 (48-for-217) with 10 homers, a triple, and 11 doubles...

The West Virginia native is the 67th player to play for Rochester this year...by August 6th in 2022, 70 players had worn a Red Wings jersey before going on to set a franchise-record 81 players appearing in a game by the season's end.

NOT 1, NOT 2, NOT 3...: The Wings pitching staff combined to strike out nine RailRiders hitters last night, including four from starting pitcher RHP WILY PERALTA, two each from RHP HOBIE HARRIS and RHP GERSON MORENO and another from LHP TIM CATE...Rochester has now fanned seven or more batters in 17-straight games (since 7/18 vs. DUR) and has now struck out nine or more batters 41 times this year...

Since returning from the All-Star break on 7/14, the Wings pitching staff has logged the sixth-most strikeouts in the International League (185), 12 behind the leader (TOL, 197).

MORENO MANIA: RHP GERSON MORENO worked a perfect ninth inning last night, striking out two batters to earn his team-leading eighth save of the season...this marked his 31st scoreless outing of the year, lowering his ERA to 2.29 ERA (14 ER / 55 IP), the lowest ERA of Wings pitchers with a minimum of five innings pitched...Moreno has the fourth-lowest ERA among International League relievers (min. 20 appearances)...

The Wings are now 28-16 in games in which Moreno pitches.

HE GETS ON BASE: 2B LUIS GARCÍA paced all hitters with a 3-for-5 day at the plate, all singles, adding on two runs scored in the win in his first three-hit game with the Wings since 5/14/2022...García last collected three hits that were all singles on 5/14 with Washington against the New York Mets....the lefty has collected a hit in all three games since being optioned to Triple-A Rochester, holding a .333 (5-for-15) batting average...

García has now turned in 11 games with three or more hits with Rochester since 2021.

JUST DREW IT: The Wings combined for a season-high five stolen bases in last night's win, including two from C DREW MILLAS, and one each from 2B LUIS GARCÍA, CF CODY WILSON, and LF DARREN BAKER...this was the first time the Wings have stolen at least five bases in a game since they stole seven on 8/24/2022 at Indianapolis...

Millas is the first catcher to steal two bases for Rochester since at least 2005.

International League Stories from August 6, 2023

